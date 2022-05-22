ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12224 visitors online
News
17 316 33

Russia struck at infrastructure of Zhytomyr region. Air defense shot down four missiles

ракета

Enemy troops struck at infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. Ukrainian air defense shot down four missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the public relations service of the Center Air Command.

"Today, May 22, at about 1 p.m., the enemy launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region," the statement said.

It is noted that four cruise missiles were destroyed by the air defense units of the Center Air Command. Three missiles were shot down by aircraft and one by an airborne anti-aircraft missile unit.

Read more: Explosions were heard in Malyn, - mayor Sitailo

"According to available information, the Zhytomyr region was attacked from the south-eastern direction by naval-based cruise missiles," the statement said.

Russia struck at infrastructure of Zhytomyr region. Air defense shot down four missiles 01

Author: 

cruise missile (483) Zhytomyrska region (121)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 