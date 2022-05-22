Russia struck at infrastructure of Zhytomyr region. Air defense shot down four missiles

Enemy troops struck at infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. Ukrainian air defense shot down four missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Facebook by the public relations service of the Center Air Command.

"Today, May 22, at about 1 p.m., the enemy launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region," the statement said.

It is noted that four cruise missiles were destroyed by the air defense units of the Center Air Command. Three missiles were shot down by aircraft and one by an airborne anti-aircraft missile unit.

"According to available information, the Zhytomyr region was attacked from the south-eastern direction by naval-based cruise missiles," the statement said.