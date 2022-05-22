9 occupiers, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, and 1 mortar were destroyed in Eastern direction - Operational and Tactical Group "East"
Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East".
According to Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the Operational and Tactical Group "East".
The message reads: "In particular, on May 22, Russian fascist troops carried out 1 attack. Enemy losses are: personnel - 9; tanks - 1; infantry fighting vehicle - 2; armored personnel carriers - 1; mortars - 1; anti-tank missile system - 1".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password