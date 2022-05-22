ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
9 occupiers, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, and 1 mortar were destroyed in Eastern direction - Operational and Tactical Group "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to deter the aggressor in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East".

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on Facebook of the Operational and Tactical Group "East".

The message reads: "In particular, on May 22, Russian fascist troops carried out 1 attack. Enemy losses are: personnel - 9; tanks - 1; infantry fighting vehicle - 2; armored personnel carriers - 1; mortars - 1; anti-tank missile system - 1".

