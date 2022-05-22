In Donbas on May 22 repulsed 11 attacks of occupiers, destroyed 6 tanks, 11 units of armored vehicles, 1 plane, - staff of Joint Forces Task Force

The Joint Forces Task Force continues to conduct a defense operation in a certain area of ​​responsibility in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas.

According to Censor.NET, the press center of the Joint Forces Task Force reports.

The message states: "Along the entire line of defense, the enemy uses combat aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, and launches missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and peaceful housing estates.

The occupiers fired on 45 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and destroyed and damaged 116 civilian objects: 106 residential buildings, a dormitory of a construction lyceum, outbuildings of two enterprises, agricultural machinery, a shop, etc.

As a result of these shellings, at least 7 civilians were killed and eight others were injured in the Donetsk region. Data on the Luhansk region are specified.

Read more: Since beginning of this day in Donbass, 9 enemy attacks were repelled, 21 units of occupant equipment and one "Orlan-10" type drone were destroyed, - JFO press center

Ukrainian defenders of the Joint Forces Task Force repulsed 11 enemy attacks today. Our brave warriors inflict losses on racist invaders in manpower and equipment.

Over the past 24 hours, the Joint Forces Task Force destroyed: 6 tanks; 10 units of combat armored vehicles; 6 enemy vehicles (2 of them with ammunition).

Air defense units shot down one enemy Su-25 aircraft and one Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas.

Read more: 9 occupiers, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, and 1 mortar were destroyed in Eastern direction - Operational and Tactical Group "East"