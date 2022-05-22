On May 22, Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region three times, one enemy missile fell into river, and there are no occupiers in region

On Sunday, May 22, shelling was recorded in the Kryvyi Rih and Pavlograd districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council Mykola Lukashuk.

"During the day, shelling of three settlements in the Kryvyi Rih district was recorded. The occupiers shelled Maryansky from Grad, and ten shells flew into the village. Two more strikes on the territory of the Apostolic community. Infrastructure facilities were not affected.

Also in the afternoon in the Pavlograd area, one enemy rocket fell into the Samara river. No casualties.

Other districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region were not attacked today. There are no Russian occupation troops in the region.

Eighty-eight days have passed since the occupiers took Kyiv in a few days. Almost three months. The plan failed, and instead, thousands of packages with soldiers of the "Second Army of the World" have already gone back to Russia.

The truth is behind us, so the Victory will be ours" - said Lukashuk.