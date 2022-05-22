United States may send special forces to guard embassy in Kyiv, - Wall Street Journal

The United States is considering sending its special forces to guard the embassy in Kyiv.

This was reported by the publication The Wall Street Journal with reference to representatives of the American administration, informs Censor.NET.

"No such proposal has been submitted to President Biden yet. However, if he approves it, the military will be deployed only for the defense and security of the embassy, ​​which is within reach of Russian missiles, "the US presidential administration told the edition.

Journalists point out that this contradicts Biden's previous statements about the absence of US troops in Ukraine, so the US president will have to choose between avoiding a military presence in the war zone and a reasonable threat to the security of US diplomats. Today, the security of the American embassy is provided by the security corps of the Diplomatic Security Service.

In addition to using special forces to ensure embassy security, officials are considering rebuilding the Marine Corps, which typically provides security at embassies around the world. So far, no official proposals have been sent to the military leadership or Biden.

It will be recalled that on May 18, the US Embassy resumed its work in Kyiv.