I held talks with Johnson on grain exports and fuel imports, - Zelenskyi

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a conversation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. Leaders discussed increasing exports of agricultural products.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the video address of the President.

They also discussed fuel imports to Ukraine. Zelensky told the British Prime Minister about the situation at the front.

"I spoke about our meeting, talks (with Polish President Andrzej Duda), the situation on the battlefield. We are looking for ways to increase our exports of agricultural products and fuel imports to Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

