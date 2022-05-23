Every week we expand international relations to end war as soon as possible, - Zelenskyi

Ukraine is expanding its international connections every week to get everything it needs to end the war as soon as possible.

The President noted: "I am preparing to start a new week - maximum diplomatic activity in the interests of our state.

On Monday I will join the discussions at the Davos Forum. This is the world's most influential economic platform, where Ukraine has something to say.

There will be other public presentations during the week, including an address to the Stanford University community. As well as a special format of communication with the political and expert communities of Indonesia.

Of course, the schedule also includes a large number of contacts at the bilateral level with representatives of various states and international organizations. Our state is expanding its international ties every week to get everything it needs to end the war as soon as possible.

There will be a new meeting of representatives of the partner countries - "Ramstein-2" if we call this group after the place of the first meeting in Germany. We look forward to new useful solutions for our defense. "

