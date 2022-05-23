Armed Forces of Belarus are intensively conducting reconnaissance and deploying additional units on border with Ukraine, - General Staff

The Belarusian armed forces are intensifying reconnaissance and deploying additional units in the border areas.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on May 23 on the Russian invasion.

Thus, the eighty-ninth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to launch missiles and airstrikes on the territory of our State. Increased the intensity of the use of aircraft to destroy the critical infrastructure of settlements in the area of ​​active hostilities.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are conducting intensive reconnaissance, and additional units are being deployed in the border areas of the Gomel region. The threat of air and missile strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remained.

The situation in the Seversky direction has not changed significantly.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy, by forces of the 6th All-Military Army of the Western Military District and the Baltic Fleet, is fighting to maintain the previously occupied frontiers in the Kharkiv direction. Strengthening the police-administrative regime, enemy units set up checkpoints and fortifications on access roads and directly near the settlements of Velykyi Burluk, Kapitolivka, Mykhailivka, Levkivka, Zabavne, and Kupyansk.

With the help of separate units of the Western Military District, the 11th Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet, and the Eastern and Central Military Districts, the enemy is preparing to resume the offensive in the Slovaynsk direction. They attempted offensive operations in the area of ​​Dovgenke. This offensive was repulsed by units of the Defense Forces, and the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defenses of our troops and reach the administrative borders of the Luhansk region.

They did not conduct active hostilities in the Lyman direction. The occupiers fired on the infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Ozerne, and Dibrova.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts in the direction of the settlement of Severodonetsk. They conducted assault operations in the Toshkivka area.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy fought in the area of ​​Alexandropol. As a result of the fire defeat, the Defense Forces suffered losses and retreated. They led the offensive in the areas of Lypovo and Trypillya but had no success.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia directions there is a decrease in the intensity of hostilities. The enemy is trying to gain a foothold on the achieved frontiers, shelling the positions of the Defense Forces. They inflicted airstrikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Novoselivka Druha, Novomykhailivka, and Mykilske.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the South Bug area. Focuses its main efforts on maintaining occupied frontiers, conducting reconnaissance, and engineering activities of positions. They fired at the positions of the Defense Forces with artillery and jet artillery.

In the Bessarabian direction in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova significant movements of personnel and equipment are not recorded.

As a result of losses during hostilities, the enemy was forced to withdraw from storage T-62 tanks to recruit reserve battalion tactical groups that are being formed to be sent to Ukraine. In addition, equipment that was damaged and restored at repair and rehabilitation plants is used to replenish the loss of weapons and military equipment.

"Over the past 24hrs, eleven enemy attacks have been repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, six tanks, ten units of armored combat vehicles, and six units of enemy vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units shot down one Orlan-10 UAV and an enemy Su-25 aircraft in these areas.

Air and anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed four enemy cruise missiles," the General Staff said.