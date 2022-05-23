As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 232 children were lost, 431 - wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 663 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 23, 2022, the official number of child victims has not changed - 232. The number of injured has increased - to 431.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 145, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 102, Chernihiv - 68, Kherson - 49, Luhansk - 48, Mykolaiv - 45, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy region - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

"On May 21, a 7-year-old girl was injured in the shelling of the village of Molodetske in the Belozersky district of the Kherson region," the statement said.

The bombing and shelling of Ukrainian towns and villages by the Russian armed forces damaged 1,837 educational institutions. At the same time, 172 of them were completely destroyed.