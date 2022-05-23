ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 29.2 thousand people, 204 aircraft, 170 helicopters, 1293 tanks and 3166 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

рф

As of the morning of May 23, the losses of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine amounted to about 29,200 people.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 23.05 were approximately:

- personnel - about 29,200 (+150) people were liquidated;

- tanks - 1293 (+8) units;

- armored combat vehicles - 3166 (+25) units;

- artillery systems - 604 (+5) units;

- multiple launch rocket system - 201 (+0) units;

- air defense means - 93 (+0) units;

- aircraft - 204 (+0) units;

- helicopters - 170 (+0) units;

- UAV operational and tactical level - 476 (+6);

- cruise missiles - 110 (+3);

- ships / boats - 13 (+0) units;

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2206 (+12) units;

- special equipment - 43 (+0).

The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Bakhmut direction. Data are being updated.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 29.2 thousand people, 204 aircraft, 170 helicopters, 1293 tanks and 3166 armored vehicles 01

