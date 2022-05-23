Johnson wrote letter to Ukrainian children: I believe that Ukraine will win this war

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson wrote an open letter to the children of Ukraine, assuring them that they are not alone and that Ukraine will win the war.

The British Prime Minister asked the children to remember two things.

First, they should be immensely proud of "their country, their parents, their families, and their soldiers, and most of all proud of themselves."

"Many of you have seen or experienced something that no child should witness. However, every day Ukrainian children teach us all what it means to be strong and dignified, to keep our heads high even in the most difficult times, I can't think of a better role model for children and adults around the world," the letter reads.

The head of the British government also assured the children that they are not alone.

"You may have been separated from your friends at home, but you have millions of other people around the world. Here in the United Kingdom, we hang Ukrainian flags over our homes, offices, churches, shops, and playgrounds, even over my own roof on Downing Street, where the windows are filled with sunflowers painted by British children. Our young people draw your flag in their classrooms and make blue and yellow bracelets in support of your country," Johnson said.

"I believe, like your president, that Ukraine will win this war. I wholeheartedly hope that soon you will be able to return to your homes, your schools, and your families. And no matter what takes, no matter how long it takes, we in the UK will never forget you and always be proud to call you our friends," he concluded.

