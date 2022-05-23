ENG
Threat of epidemic is becoming reality. Mariupol desperately needs new wave of evacuation. PHOTO

The threat of an epidemic in the city is becoming a reality, but the occupiers continue to ignore sanitary challenges and are engaged exclusively in the formation of "good photos".

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"Mariupol. As expected, the rains have turned the city into Venice. Clogged storm sewers and sewers provide rainwater spills along with garbage, the effects of its manure, and cadaveric poison throughout the city. The threat of an epidemic is becoming a reality with every storm," he said.

According to him, at the same time, the occupiers continue to ignore sanitary challenges and are engaged exclusively in the formation of "good photos" with fictional "life has improved."

Andriushchenko stressed that Mariupol desperately needs a new wave of evacuations.

"The consequences of turning Mariupol into a ghetto will be catastrophic," he added.

