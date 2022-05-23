Red Cross will not publish list of prisoners from "Azovstal"

Information on the number and personal data of Ukrainian servicemen withdrawn from Azovstal, which the International Committee of the Red Cross has or will have at its disposal, will remain confidential and will not be made public.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the organization's representative Mirella Hodeib.

"This information is confidential. Our priority is to verify the conditions of detention and treatment of prisoners of war, prevent their disappearance, and maintain their contact with their families. But we will not publish lists or names of people we have visited or those we will visit in the future," she explained.

According to Hodeib, the organization's registration of prisoners of war allows them to "feel protected at least from the risk of disappearing without a trace."

"Families seeking information about missing relatives can contact the ICRC Central Search Agency by e-mail [email protected], or by calling +41 22 730 3600 or +380 800 300 155," she said.

Watch more: "Mariupol Fortress": short farewell film of defender with "Azovstal" has been published. VIDEO