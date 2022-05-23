Zelenskyi signed law that would allow confiscation of assets of those who support Russian aggression

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed the Law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Improving the Effectiveness of Sanctions Related to the Assets of Individuals", which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on May 12, 2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's Internet office.

The law establishes a new type of sanctions in the form of recovery in the state revenue of assets belonging to a natural or legal person, as well as assets that it can directly or indirectly dispose of. There are clear criteria according to which a person can be classified as one of those to whom such a sanction applies.

"The procedure of identifying and confiscating the assets of sanctioned persons who in one way or another support the aggression of the occupiers against Ukraine will allow to quickly and effectively replenish the Ukrainian budget at the expense of enemies.

The law provides clear instructions for the bodies responsible for this process. I hope for productive interaction of all its participants," Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

Thus, it is determined that the central executive authority, which ensures the implementation of state policy in the field of recovery of state assets, will be responsible for finding assets and going to court. It is expected that they will be the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, which will organize work to identify and search for those to be blocked, the assets of individuals, and legal entities specified in the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

In addition, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court will conduct administrative proceedings in cases of application of sanctions in the form of recovery of assets into state revenue.