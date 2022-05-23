United States is ready to use force to protect Taiwan, - Biden

The US military will intervene in the event of an attack on Taiwan, even though Washington is still committed to the "one China" policy.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"And this is a commitment we have made," he said when asked if the United States was ready to be involved if necessary to "protect Taiwan."

Biden also noted that the US approach to the Taiwan problem "has not changed" and Washington is committed to the "one China policy" principle.

