Mariupol authorities have published list of collaborators from Opposition Platform - "Za zhyttya". LIST

According to officials, these people first adjusted the enemy's fire in the city, and when it was occupied, they joined the invaders.

The list of collaborators was published on Telegram of the Mariupol City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"At their own request, these traitors joined the enemy and now continue to mock the Mariupol residents who still remain in the city. It was they who organized a holiday on bones on May 9, when they walked through the streets where the dead Mariupol residents lay yesterday, shouting "hurray". Everyone should know the face of these Gauleiters," the statement said.





Read more: OPFL faction in Verkhovna Rada was dissolved

Here is a list of names that were published in the City Council.