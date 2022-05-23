Two women were lost, and five civilians were wounded as result of attack of Kherson region by occupiers on May 21, - Office of Prosecutor General

On May 21, the Russian occupiers fired on the Belozersky territorial community in the Kherson region, killing two women and injuring five civilians.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, informs Censor.NET.

"On May 21, 2022, the occupiers fired on the Belozersky territorial community in the Kherson region, killing two women and injuring five other locals, including two children.

The fire of the occupiers damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings with outbuildings," the statement said.

Pre-trial investigation is underway in criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

