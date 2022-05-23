In area of ​​Izyum, enemy tried to carry out reconnaissance by fight, but suffered losses and retreated, - Synehubiv

Last night, the Russian occupiers fired on Kharkiv and the settlements of the region. So, yesterday the Kyiv district was fired at from multiple launch rocket systems.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubiv reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, this morning the Russian occupiers struck in the area of ​​Pavlovo Polye, the shell hit near a public transport stop. One person was injured in the blast. In total for the day in Kharkiv - 2 were wounded.

"The shelling of the settlements of the region continues. Last night they fired at Tsyrkuny, 2 were wounded. In Pervomaiskyi - 1 was wounded. 1 civilian suffered from the shelling of Balaklia," Synehubiv said.

He also said that the Chuhuiv district was shelled at night, and private houses, a shop, and a cafe caught fire as a result of the shelling. Fortunately, no one was injured.

"Fighting continues in the Kharkiv region. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has been shelling the positions of our military and preparing new attempts to go on the offensive. In the Kharkiv region, the occupiers have focused on defense. In the Izyum area, the enemy tried to conduct reconnaissance in some areas, but suffered casualties and retreated, "he added.

"Once again, I urge everyone to be careful and not to ignore alarms," ​​the head of the region summed up.