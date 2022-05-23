Occupiers don't allow cars at checkpoint in Vasylivka. More than 400 cars are in queue

The Russians are once again blocking the possibility of leaving the temporarily occupied territories in the direction of the regional center from the cities of Melitopol and Energodar.

This was reported in the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, Censor.NET reports.

"For unknown reasons, no road vehicles are allowed to pass at the enemy checkpoint in Vasylivka. There is already a queue of more than 400 cars. The city of Zaporizhia is also waiting for cars to pass, including humanitarian aid for residents of the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia region," the statement reads.

The Zaporizhzhya RMA notes that the opening of the direction will be announced in addition.