87 people died as result of air attack of occupiers on settlement of Desna on May 17, - Zelenskyi

87 bodies of victims were found under the rubble after an airstrike by the occupiers in the village of Desna in the Chernihiv region. Racists fired on Desna on May 17.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi during the World Economic Forum, Censor.NET reports.

"Today we have finished work on the Desna. Unfortunately, the statistics are as follows: today on the Desna under the rubble of 87 victims. 87 corpses, victims killed - without these people will be the future of Ukraine," - he said, answering questions about how he sees the future of Ukraine.

