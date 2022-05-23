Russians killed 4,600 Ukrainians. Data without taking into account occupied territories, - Venediktov

The number of confirmed civilian casualties from Russia's armed aggression has reached 4,600, including 232 children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Interfax with reference to the speech of Prosecutor General Irina Venediktov in Davos.

During the opening of the Russia War Crimes House exhibition on May 23 in the building that has been a Russian home in Davos for May 23, the Prosecutor General stressed that Russia's war crimes are confirmed by domestic and international investigations, reports by human rights organizations.

"These figures do not include data from the temporarily occupied territories. However, as we can see from satellite images and other sources, the situation there is catastrophic:… many cities and towns have been completely destroyed."

Irina Venediktov stressed that "crimes typical of atrocities by the Russian armed forces, documented by investigators and prosecutors, speak of deliberate cruelty and violence against civilians."