Channel of illegal transportation of men across border in Bukovyna eliminated

The channel for smuggling conscripts abroad has been eliminated in Bukovyna.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is noted that the Bukovinian established a scheme of profit by organizing the illegal transportation abroad of men who, in the absence of the necessary documents, are prohibited from leaving the territory of Ukraine.

He involved two acquaintances in the illegal activity, one of whom is a forestry worker bordering the Romanian border. For 10,000 euros, the suspects arranged for three conscripts to cross into Romania outside the checkpoints. The participants of the scheme were exposed and detained in Chernivtsi district near the state border.

The organizer and two of his accomplices were informed about the suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).