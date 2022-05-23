We expect full membership in EU and access to markets of G7 and European Union, - Svyrydenko

Ukraine expects international partners to continue financial support, as well as full EU membership, access to the G7 and EU markets, and is working on a post-war recovery plan.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

We need to strengthen sanctions, we need to impose secondary sanctions ... We need your financial support. Another important need: to unblock seaports ... It is also important for us to gain full membership in the EU, to have full access to the markets of the G7 and the EU," she said.

Sviridenko also called for the confiscation of frozen assets of Russian oligarchs in favor of the Ukraine Support Fund.

