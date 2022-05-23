Rashists want to completely occupy Donbas and Kherson region to have land corridor to Crimea, - Ministry of Defense

The Russian occupiers plan to surround the Allied forces, establish full control over the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions, and ensure the stability of the land corridor with the occupied Crimea.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksander Motuzyanyk reported about it.

According to him, the Russian military is firing tactical missile systems and aircraft at the entire line of combat and in the depths of the defense of the Armed Forces, in particular in the Donetsk operational area and in the Slaviansk direction.

Motuzyanyk noted that the Russians continue to strike on the territory of Ukraine with cruise missiles of the naval base type "Caliber".

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian military is trying to regain lost ground, using reconnaissance and fire complexes and shelling areas of concentration of the Armed Forces.

In the Donetsk direction, the main efforts of the Russian troops focused on attempts to surround the units of the Joint Forces in the districts of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk and reach the administrative border of Luhansk region.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to prevent the expansion of the wedge area and the further advance of the Russian occupation forces.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolayiv directions, the Russian military continues to fire on the positions of Ukrainian troops, destroys industrial and social infrastructure, uses reconnaissance and fire complexes as part of unmanned aerial vehicles, jet and barrel artillery.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, Russian ships continue to isolate the area of ​​hostilities and conduct reconnaissance in the coastal direction.

"Two carriers of naval-based cruise missiles" Caliber "(total volley - up to 16 missiles) are ready to use missile weapons in the Black Sea," Motuzyanyk said.

