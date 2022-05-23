Military exercises on border with Ukraine continued in Belarus until end of May. PHOTO

The Belarusian Armed Forces have continued training on the border with Ukraine and Western countries until at least May 28.

This is evidenced by the schedule of exercises at the Belarusian landfills.

In addition, on May 22, three Iskander OTRKs were transferred to the border with Ukraine in Belarus.

Preparations are also underway for large-scale training in June. Including sending summons to civilians in reserve.

It is noted that despite the increase in training time on the training grounds, the Belarusian army is still not ready for any offensive military action, but has become more prepared for defense.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry said that the next stage of the "response force check" had begun in their army, which included the removal of weapons and equipment from storage and a "control run" with it. It is reported that conscription is not expected in Belarus.

