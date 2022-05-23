Identity of author of phrase about "Russian warship" was kept secret so as not to harm him in captivity, - State Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service has not revealed the identity of the author of the phrase "Russian ship, go f#ck yourself", so as not to harm him in captivity, and due to the security component can not yet say his name.

The spokesman of SBGS Andrii Demchenko reported about it in the comment of UP, Censor.NET informs.

"The name of the border guard who said these words was not mentioned deliberately, because the disclosure of his identity could have harmed him in captivity. Now, fortunately, he is safe. Due to certain circumstances, we will keep it secret for some time, "the State Border Guard Service explained.

Demchenko stressed that when the media became interested in the name of the hero, neither the SBGS nor the Armed Forces of Ukraine ever publicly supported the issue and tried their best not to give it a significant impetus so that it would not endanger anyone while in captivity.

The SBGS spokesman said that the media publicity of Marine Roman Hrybov (a military man who was mistakenly credited by the media for editing) was, to some extent, a cover-up operation that ensured the safety of his captive defenders. And this includes border guards and soldiers of the naval, land and air forces of the Armed Forces.

Demchenko confirmed that the border communication channel was only with border guards, not with marines. The Russians were also obviously aware of this, so border guards worked harder on this issue among the prisoners.

Demchenko tells the following about the circumstances of the event: "At the next moment of the threat of a Russian ship, between attacks by Russian forces on the island, the border guard, realizing that the situation is difficult, tense, and listening to repeated threats of the aggressor, he got tired of being near the radio station, openly spoke to the enemy. This was practically before the capture of the island by the Russians.

The guy didn't even realize what he had done for Ukraine. Almost immediately, this phrase, showing the courage of the defenders of the island, hit the public eye. And in a few hours it began to spread virally. Now she represents the steadfastness of Ukraine and its defenders

Demchenko clarified that the conversation was recorded by border guards, who were 50 kilometers away from the defenders of the island, on the mainland of Odesa region in another border unit, where there is also a radio station. They listened to and recorded conversations on the radio to record the aggression of Russian ships at sea.

