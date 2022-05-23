Operational information regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 23.05.2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 23.05.2022.

"89 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus perform tasks to cover the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. The threat of missile strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to take measures to strengthen the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The Russian occupiers do not stop shelling the positions of the Defense Forces, which are deployed in the immediate vicinity of the state border of Ukraine in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the invaders are trying to keep the occupied borders. Ukrainian troops are being fired on in order to prevent their further advance towards the state border. They are trying to improve the tactical position of their units. With the support of artillery, the enemy resumed assault in the area of ​​the settlement of Ternov, had no success.

In the Sloviansk direction, the main focus of the enemy was on maintaining the occupied positions, conducting reconnaissance and creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. He launched an air strike near the settlement of Bohorodichne and fired artillery at the settlements of Husarivka, Chepil, Dolyna and Sviatohirsk. The enemy used rocket-propelled grenade launchers and heavy flamethrower systems in the area of ​​the Studenok settlement.

In the Donetsk direction, enemy units did not stop trying to break through the defenses of our troops in order to surround them and reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region. The main efforts are focused on the Bakhmut direction. No active hostilities have been reported in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out artillery shelling of units of the Defense Forces and civilian objects in the village of Lyman.

In the Severodonetsk direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy conducted assault operations, had no success, suffered losses and retreated. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy tried to launch an offensive, but was unsuccessful. In the direction of Luhansk he conducted reconnaissance by battle, had no success, and withdrew.

In the South Bug area, the occupiers continue to shell the positions of our troops in order to restrain their actions. Engineering equipment of defensive lines in the area of ​​the settlement Posad-Pokrovsky proceeds.

Measures of the administrative-police regime in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine continue. Thus, according to available information, the occupiers created 19 so-called "commandant's offices" in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts.

In the Black Sea and Azov operational zones, enemy naval groups continue to carry out tasks to isolate combat areas and missile strikes on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. According to available information, in order to increase the air defense system, the enemy is deploying two additional S-400 anti-aircraft missile divisions in the north-western part of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The moral and psychological condition of the occupiers remains low, there is a systematic use of alcoholic beverages and desertion. The personnel of the enemy's units complain about the ineffectiveness of their attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! ", - it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.