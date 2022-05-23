General Marchenko on prospects for liberation of Kherson: "We need to have strength and means one in three. If there is buried company, we need to send at least battalion there."

The Ukrainian army has the power to liberate Kherson and the village of Snihurivka from the Mykolayiv region from the occupiers.

The major general Dmytro Marchenko who commanded defense of Mykolaiv at the beginning of full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation told about it in interview to the Nikvesti website, Censor.NET reports.

The general says that tactical time was lost in these areas, which allowed the enemy to go there and settle down.

"When they came off the wheels, it was easier to resist, to fight, and when they start to equip positions, it is already called positional defense. In order to knock out the enemy - all the books say, all the stories of battles - we need to have the strength and means one to three. If a company is buried there, we need to send at least a battalion there in order to have at least some advantage, "Marchenko said.

Answering questions about the difficulties of liberating the occupied cities, Marchenko reminded of the principle of the Armed Forces - not to shoot at civilians.

If in the first days of the war they went out on the roads, and we successfully beat them there, they then understood - they come to the village, everything, we do not shoot in the village, because our people are there. There was even such a case: "Everything, there are no people there, there are a lot of tanks, you can take this village off the face of the earth. "Then, as it turned out, he was simply taken prisoner and forced to call", he said.

"In principle, if we have 3-4 families in the village, we do not fight in the village. This has complicated our resistance and the order of hostilities, it has made it very difficult, but these are our principles," the general added.