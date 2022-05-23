PO on sixth EU sanctions package: Hungary still blocks embargo on Russian oil

Hungary continues to block the adoption of the sixth package of European Union sanctions against the Russian Federation regarding the oil embargo.

This was stated by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Sixth package of EU sanctions. Discussions in the European Commission and among member states are ongoing and will obviously continue this week. Unfortunately, one country still continues to block this package of sanctions and continues to block a specific sanction, which is an embargo on Russian oil supplies," Zhovkva said.

According to him, the EC leadership and individual leaders of the EU member states are working to "persuade the leader of the Republic of Hungary not to politicize the issue, reject any ambitions and really demonstrate the unity that the EU is proud of."

"Unfortunately, we hear from Hungary so far that speculation about certain costs that Hungary will have to incur in order to get rid of dependence on Russian oil. Speculating on these or those figures, we actually see that the Hungarian side wants to show political status," said the deputy head of the OP.

Read more: Finland confiscated 76 million euros of Russian property

He explained that a number of countries are now highly dependent on Russian oil, but are already trying to find alternative sources of oil and gas.

"We hope that these discussions will be positive and, in the end, the sixth, such an expected package of sanctions will be adopted soon," Zhovkva said.