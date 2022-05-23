Zelensky and Zaluzhny are among 100 most influential people worldwide according to Time magazine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny are among the 100 most influential people in the world according to Time magazine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

A text about the Ukrainian leader was written by U.S. President Joe Biden.

"When Vladimir Putin began his brutal war against Ukraine, and Ukrainians needed their leader, Volodymyr Zelensky's words echoed around the world: 'The president is here,'" he wrote.

According to the American president, "In President Zelensky, the Ukrainian people have a leader worthy of their courage and resilience as citizens across the country - tradesmen and soldiers, tailors and truck drivers - fight for their homes and their freedom. Every time we talk, I hear in President Zelensky's voice the relentless determination of a man who deeply believes in his duty to his people and who every day fulfills the solemn responsibility of leading his nation in these dark and difficult times," he wrote.

"The nations of the free world, inspired by President Zelensky's example, are more united, more determined and more determined than at any time in recent memory. With the support of the United States and our allies and partners, he has left his mark on history and proved to the world that Ukraine will last and its people will eventually realize the democratic future they have long wanted," the text reads.

Read more: We set historical precedent for courage - we stopped Russian army, which was called second in world - Zelenskyi

The text about Zaluzhny was written by Mark Milley, head of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. In his words, "the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, proved to be the military mind his country needed. His leadership allowed the Ukrainian Armed Forces to adapt quickly to action on the battlefield against the Russians. The potential for war between great nations is growing, and the Ukrainians defending their homeland against significant Russian aggression is incredible. General Zaluzhny stands behind these efforts, carrying a tremendous burden of leadership in battle. His work will remain in history."

Also in the top 100 according to Time was Sevgil Musayeva, Editor-in-Chief of "Ukrainian Truth".

Read more: Zaluzhnyi took part in meeting of NATO Military Committee at level of commanders-in-chief