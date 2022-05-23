20 countries have announced military assistance to Ukraine - Pentagon chief Austin

The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, announced that 20 countries had decided to send additional military aid to Ukraine.

"About 20 countries have announced new security assistance. Many countries are handing over much-needed artillery ammunition (...), tanks and other armored vehicles," Austin said on Monday at a news conference after the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. He said other countries have made new commitments to train the Ukrainian military.

Austin thanked the Czech Republic "for its substantial support, including the recent transfer of attack helicopters, tanks and missile systems.

In addition, the Pentagon chief announced Denmark's decision to send Ukraine a Harpoon anti-ship missile launcher and its ammunition. "I am particularly grateful to Denmark, which announced today that it will provide a Harpoon launcher and missiles to help Ukraine defend its coast," Austin said.

In addition, the Pentagon chief welcomed the contribution of Italy, Greece, Norway and Poland to the supply of artillery to Ukraine. Separately, Austin stressed the role of Britain in coordinating the transfer of military aid to Ukraine.