Defense Ministry told on what depends speed of Ukraine's Victory in this war

The speed of Ukraine's Victory in the war against Russia depends on the intensity and quality of military aid provided by the West. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are now most in need of heavy weapons.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar during the telethon.

"We must understand that the real question now is: How quickly can we defeat Russia and end the war? The answer to this question depends on the intensity of aid and its quality. What I mean by "quality" is this. We need heavy weapons first and foremost, this is key. That is what will determine the speed of our Victory," Maliar stressed.

