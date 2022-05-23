In Eastern direction on 23 May, 1 attack was repulsed, 30 occupants, 1 tank, 2 IFVs, 2 drones were destroyed - OTG "East"
Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of Operational Tacticalal Group "East".
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of Command.
The report notes: "On May 23, Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack. Enemy losses were as follows: personnel - 30; tanks - 1; IFVs - 2; UAVs - 2.
