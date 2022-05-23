Our task is to keep world from getting tired of war in Ukraine, - Zelensky in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the Ukrainian House in Davos, said that his main task is for the world not to get tired of the war in Ukraine, otherwise Ukraine will not be able to defend itself against Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Іnterfax-Ukraine

"Our task is for the world not to get tired of war and to support Ukraine, because we are fighting for the values that people live by and breathe them as oxygen every day. Why? Because we are so used to it. When they are not taken away, we don't understand their price and value.

I have lived the same way and believed that freedom of speech, my choice of where to work and rest, who to become, what language to speak. I believed it was my choice and didn't think to defend it. Why? Because I'm a free man until they started taking it away from me. When something familiar to you is taken away from you, you begin to understand the value of these things," Zelensky said.

Therefore, the Head of State noted, he should talk about it all over the world.

"We need to talk to you and show all those details of the aggressive deeds of the military and political leadership of Russia. And if you are tired of this topic, Ukraine will not be on the headlines (in the world media) and will not be able to get what we can defend ourselves with. We will not be able to get priority weapons, finances, blocking the accounts of Russian oligarchs who spend money on a bloody war," he said.

Read more: We set historical precedent for courage - we stopped Russian army, which was called second in world - Zelenskyi