Since beginning of day, 16 enemy attacks have been repelled in Donbass. 8 tanks, 23 units of equipment and 7 occupant drones were destroyed, -JFO press center

As of 9 p.m. on May 23, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Force grouping had repelled 16 enemy attacks. Fighting with the occupant continues at another location.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

"Along the entire defense line, the enemy uses combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, and missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupiers shelled 38 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 62 civilian facilities of which: 53 residential buildings, an agricultural enterprise, a kindergarten, a bank branch, a pharmacy, and the administration building of the national police. As a result of this shelling, at least 7 civilians were killed and 6 more were injured and traumatized to varying degrees," the report reads.

Over the past 24 hours the servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 8 tanks; 22 units of armored combat vehicles; 1 enemy vehicle.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down one "Granat" UAV and six "Orlan-10" UAVs.