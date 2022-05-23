Meeting with Putin is possible, if there will be discussion of ending this war, - Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is possible only if the issue of ending the war is on its agenda.
"They have such a decision-making structure, no decisions are made without it. All the institutions are united by the President's decision. Without him, there will be no decision to end the war," he said Monday, answering questions at the Ukrainian House in Davos, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.
"There is no desire to meet with mediators and there won't be. I do not perceive any meeting with anyone but the President. If there is one issue, it is to stop the war," he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password