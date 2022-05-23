Zelensky: Russian occupants in Donbass have 20 times more equipment than we do

President Volodymyr Zelensky states that Russian troops now have 20 times more equipment in the Donbass than Ukrainian troops.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, Zelensky stated this during the talk in Ukranian House in Davos.

"We do not have enough equipment, because we are fighting against such a large state and a large state army. They (Russians - ed.) have 20 times more equipment, now in Donbass it is 1:20.

Imagine how strong our soldiers are, what kind of people we have," he noted.

Zelensky stressed that he does not want hundreds of thousands of people to die in Ukraine, so we need long-range equipment.

