On May 23, 6 drones and one cruise missile were hit. Enemy increases air presence near our borders - Air Forces

Air Force aviation and air defense of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a cruise missile, 6 UAVs and 30 armored combat vehicles on May 23.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU Air Forces Command.

The message notes: "The enemy is increasing its air presence around Ukrainian borders somewhat, however, it does not actually enter the airspace controlled by our air defense.

In order to conduct aerial reconnaissance and correct artillery fire, the occupants continue to use unmanned aerial vehicles in the Ukrainian sky, successfully destroying by our air defense.

On May 23, up to thirty armored fighting vehicles along with enemy manpower were destroyed by Air Force strike aircraft in the Lyman and Izyum direction during the day.

An Air Force fighter destroyed a cruise missile. And air defense units of the Ground Forces destroyed six unmanned aerial vehicles: five "Orlan-10" and one "Granat" type.

