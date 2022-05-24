Enemy strengthens groups of troops in Zaporizhia for resumption of offensive actions in direction of Vasylivka - Kamyanske, - General Staff

The Russians have improved their tactical position in the Vasylivka area of ​​Zaporizhia (Bakhmut direction) and are preparing to resume the offensive in the Vasylivka-Kamyanske direction.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on May 24 on the Russian invasion.

Thus, the ninetieth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. The enemy is exerting intense fire along the entire line of contact and in the depths of the defense of our troops in the Donetsk, Slobozhansky, and Pivdennobuzhsky operational areas. The greatest activity of hostilities is observed in the Donetsk operational district, namely near Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to cover the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

The threat of missiles and airstrikes on the objects of our State from the territory of the Republic of Belarus is growing. The aggressor moved the division of Operational and Tactical Missile Weapons "Iskander-M" to the Brest region at a distance of up to 50 kilometers from the state border of Ukraine.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy continues to take measures to strengthen the cover of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions and to prevent the transfer of our troops to other directions. Engineering equipment of positions in the areas of the international automobile checkpoint "Pohar" and the settlement of Sluchovsk of the Bryansk region is noted.

The enemy launched an airstrike on the positions of our troops in the area of ​​the settlement of Bilopillya, Sumy region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 29,350 people, 205 aircraft, 170 helicopters, 1,302 tanks and 3,194 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy group focuses its efforts on maintaining its positions and improving its tactical position. In particular, the enemy is carrying out assault operations in order to consolidate the western and northern outskirts of the village of Ternovo.

In the Slovyansk direction, enemy units are preparing to resume the offensive. The aggressor, to support the offensive, deployed additional units of artillery in the southern part of the city of Izyum.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is focused on conducting an offensive operation to encircle the cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, with subsequent access to the administrative border of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy's forcing of the Seversky Donets River on the Dronivka-Belogorovka section is not ruled out. To cover the forcing fire, the invaders deployed units of jet and barrel artillery.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the directions of Toshkivka and Ustynivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy improved its tactical position in the area of ​​Vasylivka.

Read more: Armed Forces of Belarus are intensively conducting reconnaissance and deploying additional units on border with Ukraine, - General Staff

In the Avdiivsky, Kurakhivsky, and Novopavlovsky directions, the enemy fired at our units with the use of artillery and aircraft.

In the Zaporizhzhya direction, the occupiers are strengthening groups of troops to resume offensive operations in the direction of Vasylivka - Kamyanske. Carry out regrouping.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy continues to focus its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Mykolayiv directions, the enemy does not stop artillery shelling our troops' positions.

The situation in the Black Sea and Azov operational zones has not changed significantly.

The enemy continues to use terror tactics against the Ukrainian civilian population in the occupied territories, and the socio-economic situation in southern and eastern Ukraine continues to deteriorate.

"Over the past 24 hours, sixteen enemy attacks were repulsed in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, eight tanks, twenty-two units of armored combat vehicles, and one enemy vehicle were destroyed.

Aviation units of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Land Forces destroyed six UAVs, an enemy cruise missile, and thirty armored combat vehicles," the General Staff said.