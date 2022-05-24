Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 29,350 people, 205 aircraft, 170 helicopters, 1,302 tanks and 3,194 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 24, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 29,350 people.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 24.05 are approximately:
personnel - about 29,350 (+150) people were liquidated,
tanks - 1302 (+9) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3194 (+28) units,
artillery systems - 606 (+2) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 201 (+0) units,
air defense means - 93 (+0) units,
aircraft - 205 (+1) units,
helicopters - 170 (+0) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 480 (+4),
cruise missiles - 112 (+2),
ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2213 (+7) units,
special equipment - 43 (+0).
"The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Severodonetsk direction," the General Staff said.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password