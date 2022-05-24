As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 234 children were lost, more than 433 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 24, 2022, more than 667 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 234 children died and more than 433 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 146, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 103, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 50, Kherson - 49, Mykolaiv - 45, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15 ", - it is told in the message.

A 12-year-old girl died on May 22 at a medical facility in Dnipro. She was seriously injured on May 7 as a result of shelling by the occupiers.

On May 20, a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in artillery shelling by Russian troops in the village of Chkalovske, Chuhuiv District, Kharkiv region

It became known that on April 8, two boys aged 11 and 13 were injured as a result of enemy fire in the town of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk district, Luhansk region.

Read more: Rashists rape two- and three-year-old children, - Denysova

According to juvenile prosecutors, 1,848 educational institutions were damaged by bombing and shelling by Ukrainian forces in Ukrainian cities and villages. At the same time, 173 of them were completely destroyed.