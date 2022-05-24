During the dismantling of the blockages of a high-rise building in the area of ​​the suburban gas station-2 on Mira Ave., about 200 bodies were found dead in the basement under the blockages with a high degree of decomposition.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, Censor.NET reports.





"The bodies of the dead remained in place, due to partially dismantled blockages, the stench can be heard almost throughout the quarter. Due to the introduction of burial and exhumation of the so-called "state corporation" ritual "from Donetsk, the process of reburial from the courtyards of high-rise buildings was actually stopped.

For "official" free reburial, it is necessary to wait in line, bring the body of the deceased to the "morgue", claiming that the body of the deceased has just been found, or agree to record a video where the applicant says he was killed by the Ukrainian army. Due to such conditions, a large number of corpses were packed in a makeshift morgue near the Metro on the street. The city has turned into a continuous cemetery, "the statement reads.