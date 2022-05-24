Several thousand of our people are currently in captivity. We have to exchange them, - Zelenskyi

The most pressing humanitarian issues for Ukraine today are the exchange of prisoners, the unblocking of Ukrainian ports, and the export of grain, as well as the search for and establishment of the location of Ukrainians illegally deported by the aggressor country.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this during an online conversation at the Ukrainian House in Davos, Censor.NET reports with reference to the press service of the President's Office.

"The first is the exchange of people. Today it is a humanitarian moment and a political decision that depends on the support of many states. You know, several thousand of our people are in captivity after the blockade of Mariupol, Azovstal." Besides, there were people from Donbas. They are in captivity today. These are absolutely brave people, I am immensely grateful to them. They did a great job. Confident, heroic, historical. We have to exchange them," the Head of State stressed.

According to him, Ukraine has been involved in the exchange process with the UN, Switzerland, Israel, and many other countries that are trying to talk to Russia.

However, according to the President, it is necessary not to persuade Russia, but to put pressure on it, seeking the necessary solution.

"In no case can you flirt, you can't play with Russia, but you should press politically, because of the closure of business, because of the oil embargo. Threats of sanctions, business. And through these threats to achieve the possibility of exchange. To intensify the exchange of our people for the Russian military," Zelenskyi said.

