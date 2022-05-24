Britain discusses sending allied warships to Black Sea with allies to protect Ukrainian grain ships - Times

The Royal Navy can send warships to the Black Sea. This option is considered to protect cargo ships carrying Ukrainian grain.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of The Times.

Britain, along with a "coalition of volunteers," will try to break the Russian blockade by providing a "protective corridor" from Odessa across the Bosphorus.

The possibility of sending British warships to the Black Sea is being considered due to fears that the time is running out to prevent a global food crisis. The United States has also said it is sending long-range missiles to destroy Russian ships.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, who discussed the corridor with British Foreign Secretary Liz Trass, said the coalition could include some NATO countries and other countries dependent on Ukrainian grain supplies.

It is assumed that Egypt, which has suffered greatly from a shortage of wheat, may also take part in the operation. In addition, the Russian invasion has hit his food security hard.

