Russians directed cars with civilians at mines. Survivors - shot, including children - operational command "South"

In the Mykolaiv area, occupiers showed people who wanted to evacuate, a way through the mined area. Survivors were shot. Among the dead - were two children.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", informs Censor.NET.

Moving towards the Kherson region, the soldiers found several civilian cars with mutilated and shot bodies.

"When the locals tried to evacuate, the occupiers first showed them the permitted route through the mined area and then shot the survivors of the explosion. Among the dead - two children of primary school age," - said in command.

children (915) Mykolayivska region (485) evacuation (539) war crimes (800)
