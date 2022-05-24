Putin made final decision on invasion on February 23 at about 3 p.m., - Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, claims that the final decision on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin about 13 hours before it began.

He reported about it in an interview of UP, informs Censor.NET.

"Putin made the final decision to start hostilities at about 15:00 on the 23rd. By noon on the 23rd, there were some hesitations, preparations, and so on. Until that date, he could use any option," said Kirill Budanov.

According to him, Putin made the decision personally: "I want to emphasize this. No one had much influence on the decision."

"On the day of the start of the war, he personally contacted the commanders of all groups, heard a formal report on readiness for the beginning, and formally personally gave the command to start military aggression. He is a sick man, you have to understand that he is very dependent on symbols, dates, symbolism, and the like, "the intelligence chief said.

Kyrylo Budanov emphasizes that the intelligence knew the exact date and brought this information to the top leadership of the country.

Read more: Putin was assassinated about 2 months ago, but unsuccessfully - Budanov

"Society was being prepared for war, and the main thing was not to sow panic in society. That is what was achieved," Budanov said.

Asked why Ukraine didn't retain the Kherson region, Budanov said that "this issue is open and will require a thorough investigation after the war."