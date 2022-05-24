ENG
News War
39% of Ukrainians believe that only joining NATO can ensure security of country, and 42% agree on security guarantees, - KIIS poll

Opinions of Ukrainians on security guarantees for our country instead of joining NATO were divided.

This, according to Censor.NET, according to KIIS polls.

42% of respondents believe that now instead of NATO it may be acceptable to obtain security guarantees from countries such as the United States, Britain, Germany, France, and others. But at the same time, 39% continue to insist that only joining NATO will be able to ensure Ukraine's security and therefore cannot be abandoned.

At the same time, 19% of respondents either did not agree with their opinion or did not agree with any of these statements at all.

In the regional dimension, readiness to abandon NATO and obtain security guarantees is growing from West to East, from 35% to 50%.

At the same time, among the respondents currently living in the occupied territories, opinions were divided and a large part was both ready to accept the formula of abandoning NATO in exchange for guarantees, and a large part insisted on joining NATO.

