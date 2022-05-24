In Zaporizhia region, occupiers abducted village head of Kyrylivka for second time. His deputy and director of House of Culture later disappeared

According to the Zaporizhia RMA, today, May 24, the leaders of the Kyryliv village council, Ivan Maleev and Ihor Korobka, were defiantly and cynically abducted.

Representatives of the Zaporizhia regional military administration reported about it in telegram, informs Censor.NET.

"According to the head of the Melitopol Regional State Administration Igor Sudakov, the head of the community Ivan Maleev was abducted from his own house at about 6:00 am. After that, the occupiers abducted his deputy Igor Korobka. Both were blindfolded and taken away in an unknown direction. Svitlana Shiyan, director of the local Center for Culture, Leisure and Art Education, was also abducted. It is known that the occupiers robbed the community administration and the Centers for Administrative Services," the statement said.

The regional military administration reminded that in mid-April Ivan Maleev was already in enemy captivity.