Leadership of Russian Federation already thinks about how to make defeat "victory" and explain it to population of Russia, - Budanov

The Kremlin is preparing Plan B to justify itself to the people of Russia and show them "victory."

This was stated in an interview with the UP head of Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov, Censor.NET reports.

"They are not even conducting a war, but a "special operation." And the purpose of this special operation, if you throw out this rubbish about the fight against Nazism, disarmament of Ukraine, and so on, has no clear geographical boundaries.

As they suffer significant losses and have great military setbacks, they are already preparing their society for the fact that, in principle, access to the administrative borders (Luhansk and Donetsk regions. - Ed.) and maintenance of the Kherson region, perhaps even part of Zaporizhia region - is already there is a victory," he said.

According to Budanov, the leadership of the Russian Federation is preparing a plan B to "justify to its people, what they did here and how to show them their victory, to make their defeat their victory."

