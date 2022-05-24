1 160 11
EU is systematically working to get rid of dependence on Russian oil and gas - von der Leyen
Against the backdrop of the war waged by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the European Union is making systematic efforts to get rid of its dependence on Russian energy, including oil and gas.
These efforts provide a powerful impetus for the implementation of the EU Green Course and the development of renewable energy. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
